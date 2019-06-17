Retired footballer David Beckham reveals what dad chores he does for daughter Harper and it's the cutest...

Doting dad David Beckham has always been close to his youngest child daughter Harper and as he celebrates Father’s Day, the former footballer gives an insight into all the chores he’s done over the years – from making her the “best sandwiches” to being the “best make up model”.

Both David and wife Victoria are working parents who share the roles, depending on who is at home and who has to work away. And while David is often seen hanging out and about with Harper, seven, having fun in their local park, it’s hard to believe what chores he does behind closed doors.

But Harper has put together a book celebrating everything she loves about her famous dad and not only is it adorable, but it’s quite telling too.

After declaring her dad the “best ever”, she lists reasons why he’s so great….

‘I love that you would go to the end of the earth for me…You make the best spaghetti bolognese. No one could ever fill your shoes. I love that you’re there to catch me when I fall, I love that you are supportive, I love that your so giving, I love that you’re understanding,’

And she goes on to thank him for the other things he does…

‘Thank you for taking care of me when I’m sick, thank you for coming to my school plays, thank you for being my number one fan, you’re the best at scaring monsters away.

‘Thank you for all the kisses you give! I love all the hugs you give me…’

And a sign Harper has written the book herself as she writes, ‘Thank you for making the best sandwitches [SIC]‘ – spelling sandwiches incorrectly.

adding, ‘You always let me know how much you love me! Thank you for loving me no matter what mood I’m in, thank you for getting me to sleep.

‘Thank you for being the best make up model, thank you for always saying goodnight!

The final instalment of the book reads, ‘I love going fishing with you, thank you for taking me to the movies,‘ and pokes fun at her dad’s fashion sense, writing,

‘Always loved your style, I love you daddy, happy father’s day, love you forever,’

David, who is dad to Brooklyn, 20, Cruz, 14, and Romeo, 16, is thought to have spent Father’s Day in Spain with his family.