Chris Brown has reportedly welcomed his second child.

The singer and rapper took to his social media to announce the exciting news that he had become a dad for the second time.

But not one to do things by the book, the No Guidance hitmaker didn’t confirm the news obviously, instead uploading a series of teasing posts to hint at the news.

Teasing his over 58 million followers, Chris uploaded two posts hinting at the fact that his second child had arrived.

The first he posted yesterday, which was a black and white snap showing the rapper looking down at something that is out of shot and beaming at the object of his affection.

Alongside the sweet picture the Freaky Friday singer wrote, ‘11-20-2019’, seemingly confirming that his little one was born earlier this week on Wednesday.

Shortly after that first post, the musician uploaded another picture of himself, that shows him wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the word ‘BORN’ sewn into the side of the hood.

The rapper’s ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris also teased the news, posting on her Instagram story, ‘I was in love, when I first saw you’.

This combined with both of Chris’s posts excited curious fans, with the Loyal hitmaker’s two uploads receiving a combination of over one million likes.

Many commented on the news as well, with messages including, ‘Congrats on the baby!’, ‘Congrats on your new born!! 🍼 Bless up’ and ‘CONGRATULATIONS Chrissy 💜💙’.

Others also left a series of emoji symbols, including different coloured love hearts, happy faces with love heart eyes and praying hands.

This would be the second child for the Grammy award-winning artist, who notoriously dated singer Rihanna back in the late noughties.

Back in 2015 the singer, who during his career has collaborated with a number of top-selling artists including Drake, Tyga, DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj, welcomed a baby girl with model Nia Guzman.

Daughter Royalty is now four years old.

Congrats to Chris and Ammika on their supposed new arrival!