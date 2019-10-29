The former Love Island star speaks exclusively to CelebsNow

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson have fast become one of our favourite couples since getting together at the beginning of this year.

The former Love Island star has been there for the Little Mix singer as she’s toured around the world, and created a record-breaking BBC documentary about trolling.

And Chris has now revealed why he loves Jesy so much, and how they make their relationship work with her working so hard all the time.

Speaking exclusively to CelebsNow at the Pride of Britain Awards, he told us: “I miss her all the time. She’s like my best mate, that’s the issue. We always miss each other.

“When we get a day off, we see each other, so it’s not as bad as people think. People think we don’t have time to see each other but I see her more than I see anyone else, even my mum and dad.”

He added: “I love everything about her. There’s nothing not to love, she’s got it all. When I first met her, her looks blew me away and then the rest, she’s really nice, she’s got a lovely heart, she’s a lovely girl.”

Chris and Jesy have made no secret of the fact they want to settle down, get married and have kids, but Chris said it won’t be that soon.

He said: “I wouldn’t say marriage and babies are on the horizon. We’re going to focus on life, being happy and doing the things we need to do.

“The next thing would be buying a house, but we’re very traditional, we do things quite normal. We’ll see.”

But one thing they will be doing together this year is Christmas.

“I think she may be coming up to mine for Christmas, potentially,” he said. “She loves the Cotswolds, her and her mum love it. Hopefully her mum will come up too for Christmas.”

Talking of their families’ love for each other, he added: “Our mums are very similar, they’re like best mates. Two very lovely ladies.”

So cute!