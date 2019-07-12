They've taken things to the next level

Love Island star Chris Hughes and Little Mix pop star Jesy Nelson certainly haven’t been shy about flaunting their love for one another since confirming their relationship earlier this year.

What with their constant gushy Instagram posts and online declaration of love for one another, the pair are probably the most loved up celeb couple around at the moment.

Now, reality star Chris has confirmed that he and stunning songstress Jesy have moved in together.

Opening up about how the busy twosome fit in such a flourishing relationship around their busy schedules, Chris told The Mirror that he and Jesy have already decided to take the big step.

He said: ‘Do you know what our schedules aren’t too bad.

‘We obviously live together now, which I think everyone knows. But we fit around it. Nobody is ever too busy for love, that’s what they say.’

Giving an insight into how the high profile relationship is going, Chris continued: ‘Yeah things are marvellous. Everything’s good. She’s a wonderful lady.’

The couple regularly share snippets of their cosy nights in on Instagram as well as footage and photos of their frequent trips away and lavish date nights.

Chris recently whisked Jesy to Barcelona for a city break, and the pair have another trip away in the diary this weekend.

‘We’re actually off to my house this weekend for a lovely romantic getaway back to the Cotswolds,’ he said.

‘We’ve also packed our two cycles, our bicycles. We’ve got a few things in the diary so yeah it’s exciting.’

Chris rose to fame when he appeared on the 2017 series of Love Island, on which he fell for fiery blonde bombshell, Olivia Attwood.

The two had a tumultuous relationship and split shortly after leaving the villa.

Olivia is now loved up with her pre-villa flame, Bradley Dack, and has moved to Manchester to live with her footballing beau.