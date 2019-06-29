This is so sweet!

Chris Hughes just dropped a huge bombshell about the night he met girlfriend Jesy Nelson – and it’s so romantic!

The former Love Island star – who has been inseparable from Jesy while Little Mix are enjoying a well-earned break – has revealed that he knew from the first moment he laid eyes on her that he was in love. Aww!

‘It was at the first Global Awards, we [Chris and Kem Cetinay] were presenting an award to Shawn Mendes, he recalled.

‘I met her then and we went on our first date to a cocktail place and a kebab shop – that moment,’ he added, referencing photos that emerged at the time of the pair locked in a passionate kiss in said kebab shop.

He continued: ‘The rest is nothing short of history!

READ MORE CELEB NEWS Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘When we went on a date, we met on the stairs…we met just there in the queue, it was a really nice moment, a moment I’ll cherish.

‘That was it, that’s when I fell in love. Love at first sight it was.’

He added to Metro: ‘When I saw her I was like, “Oh my god,” I’ve never seen a girl look like that in the flesh. She’s the real deal.’

Jesy must be the ‘real deal’ as Chris only recently hinted that he’s ready to propose as he discussed his love for the singer, admitting he’s happiest when he’s with her.

He told the Racing Post: ‘I want to get married. That’s something I’m looking forward to doing one day.’

‘When I’m travelling around, exploring new places, with my other half not having a clue where we’re going. Being lost in a foreign country with my girlfriend makes me feel free and is when I’m at my happiest.’