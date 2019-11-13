Chris Hughes broke down in tears on This Morning on Tuesday, while discussing his girlfriend Jesy Nelson's horrific experiences of online trolling.

The former Love Island lad has been dating the Little Mix star since the beginning of 2018.

During his This Morning appearance, Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield brought up Jesy’s emotional documentary on trolling, Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, which aired on BBC Three months ago.

The doc was praised nationwide, with viewers praising Jesy for talking so bravely about the awful online bullying she experienced.

Discussing the reaction to the show, Chris explain to Phil and Holly that Jesy called him minutes after it aired.

“She rang me, bless her, about 10 minutes after the documentary aired and she was just so overwhelmed and she just broke down on the phone to me.” he said.

“She’s a strong girl now, she’s extremely strong.”

But Chris soon became emotional, holding his head in tears whilst describing Jesy’s reaction.

He explained, “I don’t know why, but I get so emotional when I’m speaking about it.”

Phil and Holly were quick to comfort Chris, sharing their opinion that it’s a great documentary for younger people to watch, to understand a bit more about cyber-bullying.

Chris was quick to agree, saying, “Oh it’s brilliant. I’ve had school teachers say they’ve shown it in their school already. But I think the beauty of that documentary is that it doesn’t just help people who are going through that struggle online, it helps the elder generation – the parents to understand the dangers of social media.”

Wiping his tears away, Chris admitted, “I struggle…when I talk about other people, I’m a bit of a mess.

“But she’s so brave, so strong. She didn’t deserve any of that, but she’s done fantastic.”

Aww!

This Morning fans were quick to praise Chris for his emotional support for Jesy, with one writing online, ‘get yourself a man that loves you like that! you know Jesy deserves a man like that more than anyone and I am soo glad she has him!’

While another said, ‘everyone needs a human like chris. He’s so supportive and lovely. Jesy deserves him 10000%’.