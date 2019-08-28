Chris Hughes hits back after reading ‘sickening’ abuse directed at girlfriend Jesy Nelson

The Love Island star lashed out after a troll posted an abusive comment about Jesy on Instagram.

The comment came after Chris posted a cute photo of him and Jesy in bed together, surrounded by chocolates and sweets. ‘So today we went to the cinema, but didn’t watch a film, we just bought chocolate and sweets instead,’ he wrote. ‘My piglet,’ Jesy added.

The Little Mix singer went on to repost the image on her own Instagram account, writing: ‘Just a couple of curly haired posers on a Sunday evening.’

Fans were quick to comment on the post. While one argued that doing your sweet shopping at the cinema was ‘mad’, most thought the snap was adorable. ‘I absolutely love these two!!!!’ one fan wrote. ‘I’m in love with this couple,’ another agreed.

But one person wasn’t so kind, writing: ‘I would rather pay cinemas prices than be led next to that sooooooo much makeup but she was always the ugly one.’

An outraged Chris took to Instagram stories to call the troll out, writing: ‘What a c*** ,’ alongside a screenshot of the comment.

‘Find it so strange that grown women enjoy insulting young girls they don’t even know,’ he continued. ‘Some of the people that follow me and give my girlfriend abuse is actually sickening. Your lives must be so miserable, that you can only feel for them.’

Jesy spoke out about the effect online trolling had had on her body image and mental health in an emotional Instagram post last month.

The singer shared a photo of herself from 2011, writing: ‘Six months ago this girl was someone I just wanted to forget. I wanted to erase her from my mind and everyone else’s memory. I didn’t see her as Jesy I saw her as “the fat one from Little Mix”.

‘Up until now I hated her not because she’d ever done anything bad but because I was made to hate her by endless amounts of trolling.’

Heart-warmingly, she added that since filming her body image documentary for the BBC, ‘I now love the girl in this photo.’

‘Long as u both are happy thats wat matters,’ one fan agreed. ‘Enjoy your sweets n chocolate. Still my favourite member of lil mix jesy, beautiful lady u n chris are perfection.’