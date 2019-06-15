They've reportedly called it quits

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have reportedly ended their 20-month relationship.

Chris, 42, has been telling friends he’s single – leaving sources close to the couple shocked over their split.

‘Chris and Dakota were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together,’ the insider revealed. ‘There was talk of engagement but now he says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone.’

It comes just months after rumours started swirling that things were so ‘serious’ that marriage could have been on the cards.

‘They will probably get married. It’s serious,’ a pal claimed at the time. ‘Chris (likes that) she doesn’t thrive on the spotlight and is very understated.’

Dakota, 29, also proved a big hit with Chris’ ex-wife and mother of his children, Gwyneth Paltrow.

In fact, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress used to regularly hang out with Gwyneth – who even shares snaps with Dakota on her social media account. Goals.

She and Chris even joined Gwyneth and her new husband, Brad Falchuck, on their honeymoon to the Maldives back in January.

Chris has two children with ex-wife Gwyneth – Apple, 15, and Moses, 13. Dakota has previously been linked with actor Jordan Masterson.

An insider claimed the foursome ‘get along very well’ – months before the split.

‘Their families hang out often, and they are all very comfortable with each other,’ the source revealed. ‘Dakota has a great relationship with his kids and with Gwyneth.’