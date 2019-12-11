Interesting 🤔

Chrissy Teigen has blessed the world with some seriously big information.

The stunning model, social media comedian and wife of music icon John Legend took to Twitter to share some secret details about the showbiz lifestyle.

As she answered a flurry of questions from online fans, one Twitter asked, ‘How the frick do most celebrities travel on planes? Are you ever just hustling through the airport trying to make it to your gate on time?’

Spilling the beans on how the rich and famous make it through customs and security undetected by members of the public, swimsuit model Chrissy penned, ‘There is a terminal a mile from the airport that you pay membership for. they do the same security privately and take you to the plane in a car. I know. I know.’

The Sports Illustrated cover star went on to divulge even more juicy goss about her life as a celebrity to curious followers.

One fan quizzed her about her relationships with other A-listers, saying, ‘Do celebrities get each other gifts cards for birthday/christmas/holiday presents,’ to which Chrissy joked, ‘Yes and then I send thank you flowers and then they send thank you for the flowers flowers and then I send thank you for the thank you for the thank you flowers.’

The mum-of-two then went on to admit that she rarely feels able to leave the house as a result of her celeb status.

One Tweeter asked, ‘How hard is it for you to go in public, say to eat or to a movie, and not be bothered?’ with Chrissy explaining, ‘I go maybe once a month or less, only if I worked earlier and have my hair and makeup done already.’