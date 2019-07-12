Christine Lampard reveals the shocking moment she was publicly ‘mum shamed’ by a stranger

Christine's parenting skills were shamed by a stranger

Loose Women panellist Christine Lampard has opened up about the moment she was mum shamed by a stranger while at a café with her baby daughter.

Speaking on the ITV chat show yesterday, the Irish presenter, who shares 10-month old Patricia with footie star Frank Lampard, revealed that a comment from a stranger about her parenting skills left her rather taken aback.

Describing the moment she was leaving the eatery with her little one in tow, she explained how a man approached her and said: ‘I just want to let you know, I think you should burp her a bit more.’

Clearly irritated by the remark, Christine added: ‘I wouldn’t mind if she had been screaming the place down, and I had maybe genuinely done something wrong – I get that – but I didn’t think I had, and she was sleeping!’

Continuing, the 40-year-old telly star admitted that she was tempted to hit back at the stranger’s words.

She said: ‘I thought, I don’t know you! The things that ran through my head that I didn’t say. I just left it.’

Christine and husband Frank welcomed Patricia, who is named after the sportsman’s late mum, in September 2018.

Before welcoming the tot, Christine honestly revealed that having kids wasn’t on her radar thanks to her contented relationship with Frank.

She confessed: ‘Having a baby wasn’t something I actively thought about until last year, when we started trying. I was happy in my marriage and that was enough.’

The brunette beauty took to social media last month to document her families idyllic getaway to celebrate Frank’s 41st birthday.

Sharing an adorable snap shot of her hubby cradling Patricia by a huge swimming pool surrounded by nature’s views, Christine noted that her daughter had turned nine months old: ‘My cute little love. Nine months old already 👶🏻😍.’