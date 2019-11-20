Christine McGuinness has officially opened a new Autism centre - on behalf of a cause that is close to her heart.

Christine McGuinness, mum-of-three to Felicity, three, and twins Peneolope and Leo, aged six who she has with husband Paddy McGuinness, has been working to raise awareness of autism after their twins were diagnosed with the condition.

And now Christine had been invited to open a trailblazing centre in Northern Ireland and she shared a clip of her proud moment of the unveiling to her followers on Instagram.

She uploaded the video and captioned it: “Today has been such an honour to officially open @nationalautisticsociety new Autism Centre, the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, which will provide support and activities for autistic adults and children and their families across the spectrum.”

She continued to explain the centre’s benefits, which is an autism specific day provision for adults with complex needs.

And with 18,000 autistic people in Northern Ireland, the centre will encourage lifelong learning, relaxation and social opportunities for autistic people, and will be a lifeline for families across Northern Ireland.

She added: “There are not enough services for autistic adults who require high levels of support in Northern Ireland. The opening of the National Autistic Society Northern Ireland’s Autism Centre will benefit those in and around Belfast, providing autistic adults with complex needs with a safe and welcoming place to learn, socialise and fulfil their potential. @nationalautisticsociety Thank you for having me, and thank you for everything you do! 💜#ChangeTheWorld”

And husband Paddy was bursting with pride. He commented: “So proud” followed by three red heart emojis.

Fans couldn’t wait to send their praise too. One wrote: “I smile every time I see your posts. You do so much amazing work to help autistic people and their families! We need more people like you.”

Congratulations Christine!