Since divorcing her second husband, Ray Fensome, last year, Coleen Nolan hasn’t dated – but now she says she wants to bag herself a rich sugar daddy!

The former Nolans singer told OK magazine, “It would be nice to have a rich sugar daddy, but I don’t know why I’m being that fussy.”

But it seems Coleen might be more likely to pull a toyboy, as she added, “I have a lot of younger men coming on to me but I can’t go that young.”

And they even send her X-rated snaps, with Coleen confessing, “I do keep getting sent d**k pics on Instagram from younger men though – it’s horrendous!

“I think maybe they think I’m a sad lonely woman and I’m going to love it.

“Then they message and say, ‘Did you like the pic?’ I reply like their mother and say, ‘Put it away!'”

Speaking about her struggles with dating after separating from Ray Fensome, she added, “I haven’t tried dating.

“I’m also terrible around anyone I fancy. I can flirt but if they show any interest back, I turn into a ten-year-old girl and can’t speak.”

She also admitted that she has been celibate since her divorce and doesn’t miss sex.

“I don’t want to spend the rest of my life celibate but I just can’t imagine even being with someone again,” she said.

“I haven’t looked at anyone or fancied anyone for three years.

“I miss romance. I miss kissing, I love kissing.

“The thought of never kissing someone again is awful. I love hugging, too.

“I could never just have a friends with benefits because it’s not the sex I miss.

“I miss male company. I miss having someone around if the boiler breaks!”

We hope you find Mr. Right soon, Col!