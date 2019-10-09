Coleen Rooney has accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her.

The mum-of-four, who is married to former England footballer Wayne Rooney, took to her social media to blast former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here star Rebekah Vardy for leaking personal information about her.

Writing on her Twitter account, Coleen said that Rebekah, who is the wife of former England footballer Jamie Vardy, has been ‘informing The SUN newspaper’ about the goings on in Coleen’s private life.

Captioning her statement, ‘This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it,’ Coleen wrote, ‘For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The SUN newspaper of my private posts and stories.

‘There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge,’ she continued.

‘After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion.

‘To try and prove this, I came up with an idea,’ Coleen explained. ‘I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram Stories except one account. (Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven’t had stories there for a while).

‘Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about basement flooding in my new house.

‘It’s been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to.’

She then revealed that she has confirmed the account the leak came from, as she ‘saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them’.

She then confirmed, ‘It’s…. Rebekah Vardy’s account.’

Mum-of-two Rebekah, who is currently expecting her third child, took to her own Twitter account to respond to the allegations, writing, ‘As I just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this.

‘I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me to over the years can vouch for.

‘If you thought this was happening you could have told me and I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped,’ she continued.

‘Over the years various people have had access to my Insta and just this week I found I was following people I didn’t know and have never followed myself.

‘I’m not being funny, but I don’t need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you?

‘I liked you a lot Coleen and I’m so upset that you have chosen to do this, especially when I am heavily pregnant.

‘I’m disgusted that I’m even having to deny this. You should have called me the first time this happened.’