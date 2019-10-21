Coleen has made a come back to clear up some confusion

Coleen Rooney has taken to Twitter to break her silence following her recent public spat with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy.

Coleen, who is married to footballing legend Wayne Rooney, left the internet in a frenzy when she took to social media to claim that Rebekah Vardy’s Instagram account had been leaking information, posted only on Coleen’s private account, to the press.

Mum-of-three Coleen remained quiet on social media since the bombshell claim was made, but broke her stint of silence on Twitter yesterday, with a sweet photo of her youngest son Cass.

Wayne and the three eldest of the Rooney brood are currently on holiday in Barbados with Coleen’s parents.

Explaining why she couldn’t be with Wayne and Kai, nine, Klay, six, and Kit, three, Coleen wrote, ‘Lovely morning in the fresh air with Cass. We had planned to be with the rest of our family in Barbados for half term break.

‘Unfortunately I became poorly with an infection before we were due to leave. I am not able to join them for the time being, even though I am feeling better.’

She continued, ‘Thought I’d put it out there before the stories start, as my children are getting photographed there and am not with them 👍🏼.’

Following Coleen’s allegations made earlier this month, mum-of-four Rebekah who is currently pregnant with her fifth, hit back at the claims with a lengthy post on Instagram, denying them and explaining that a number of people had had access to her account.

‘Over the years various people have had access to my Insta & just this week I found out I was following people I didn’t know and have never followed myself,’ she wrote.

‘I don’t need money, what would I gain from selling stories on you?’