The footballer's wife sets her sights on big things...

Coleen Rooney has had a lot of ups and downs over the last 12 months but the WAG has shown she’s on the up, after she embarked upon climbing a mountain as part of a Holy pilgrimage in Ireland.

The 33-year-old, who is mum to Kit, three, Kai, nine, Klay, six, and Cass aged one, who she has with footballer husband Wayne Rooney, jetted from Washington D.C to Mayo in Ireland for a family break.

She shared a snap of some of the sights – including a selfie from the top of Croagh Patrick which she climbed with her dad.

She captioned the snap, ‘Lovely visit to Ireland with the family. Great experience climbing Croagh Patrick for the second time’ and while kitted out head to toe in activewear, unlike many other people who walk the Holy pilgrimage in bare feet, Coleen admitted her father had been much braver on Ireland’s Holy Mountain trek. When someone asked, ‘Did you do it in bare feet?’ She commented, ‘No but my dad did.’

Meanwhile during the trip, Coleen posed for photos with fans, as one fan wrote, ‘Lovely to meet you. Thanks for the pic.’

It’s understood Wayne will be staying in Washington this summer, where the family moved in 2018, while his partner gets the chance to ‘reconnect with friends’ in the UK.

The trip comes as Coleen and Wayne celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary last month when Coleen uploaded a loved up snap of the pair and captioned it, ’11 years married!! Happy anniversary @waynerooney. It’s been a journey …Ups and downs, highs and lows..but you know what…I love you x ‘

It’s no secret, Wayne and Coleen have had their fair share of drama – and only a few months ago, their marriage was said to be hanging by a thread after Wayne was caught downing shots with barmaid Vicki Rosiek at The Brown Boxer on Clearwater Beach, Florida, on a ten-hour bar crawl with his DC United teammates.

Coleen, who met her future husband at secondary school, has been dogged by rumours of Wayne’s partying and infidelity since they married in 2008.