The major WAG drama continues

Rebekah Vardy has hit back at claims made by Coleen Rooney that private social media content of Coleen’s viewed only by Rebekah’s account had been leaked to The Sun.

Coleen took to social media earlier this week to make the shock allegations that Rebekah Vardy’s account had been the only one viewing her personal social media content that she had planted in order to see if the stories appeared in the press.

Now, Rebekah has hit back, defending herself, and explaining that multiple people had access to her Instagram account, meaning story leaks have not necessarily come from her.

When asked by the Daily Mail if she and Coleen had been at loggerheads prior to the allegations being made, Rebekah explained, “That would be like arguing with a pigeon. You can tell it that you are right and it is wrong, but it’s still going to s*** in your hair.”

Revealing her decision to speak out on the drama, she said, “Over 24 hours, this has escalated and escalated,’ she says. ‘I wasn’t going to say anything but it has gone so extreme. I have been told that I should die, that my children should die, my unborn child should die. It would be unacceptable for anyone.

“I am tough, but this has made me cry. It is hard to explain how horrible it has been.

“If I don’t talk, then everyone will still think I did it, and the abuse will go on.”

Her explanation behind Coleen’s statement is that one of dozens of people with access to her Instagram password could have been viewing Coleen’s private posts.

“Over the last few years, quite a few people have had access to my Instagram account, including a PR agency and an advertising agency. And, yes, I have given my password out. It is considered a normal thing to do and I never thought very hard about it.

“I certainly never thought that something like this could happen, that someone would poach stories about another person via their Instagram.”

“As much as I sympathise with Coleen and the situation in which she found herself, I don’t understand why she couldn’t call me before posting it on social media and basically completely finishing my reputation and bringing all of this raining down on me.”