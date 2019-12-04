Coleen Rooney kick-starts the countdown to Christmas with a family trip to see Santa Claus but where's Wayne?

The last 12 months have been far from a breeze for Coleen Rooney.

But as the family prepare to get into the festive spirit it looks like celebrations are in full swing – and fans seem to think husband Wayne Rooney has got in on the act too.

READ MORE: ‘I don’t have to prove anything’ Rebekah Vardy hits back at trolls amid Coleen Rooney feud

Coleen, 33, uploaded a snap of her youngest son Cass, one, with Father Christmas at Farmer Ted’s and captioned it, ‘We seen Santa today’ (sic).

But fans can’t quite believe the magical set up.

One wrote, ‘Is that Rooney’ – as the bearded man has similar eyes and nose to the footballer.

Meanwhile another pointed out the look on Cass’ face and wrote, ‘He is absolutely gorgeous Doesn’t look very impressed with Santa though.’

Meanwhile someone else joked, ‘Was it Santa though or was it….. Rebekah Vardy,’ making reference to the Social Media spat that happened a few months ago over claims from Coleen that Rebekah Vardy had been selling stories on her after watching her Instagram account. Something which Rebekah denies.

But Coleen appears to have put the spat behind her and has been having fun with her other friends – attending annual parties.

Coleen previously spent time with Wayne during a romantic holiday to Dubai.

She uploaded a snap of them together and it’s clear she was missing her children. She captioned it, ‘Gorgeous time away. Can’t wait to see my boys.’

Wayne will be looking to settle back in to his life in the UK ahead of taking up his new position at Derby football club after moving back from Washington DC.