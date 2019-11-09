Coleen and Wayne enjoyed a rare date night

Coleen Rooney has been pictured with her husband Wayne for the first time in three months, following her very public spat with Rebekah Vardy.

The mum-of-four enjoyed a rare date night with her hubby, sharing a sweet image on Instagram of the couple on Friday.

Coleen was the first to admit that it had ‘been a while’ since she and Wayne had enjoyed some quality time as a couple.

Captioning the black and white snap, which also saw them in the company of two friends, Coleen said: ‘It’s been a while…. Great to be back to weekday date nights and meeting up with friends.’

Coleen’s fans were thrilled to see the couple back together again, with one commenting: “Nice to see you both so happy again… #movingon.’ While another said: ‘Good to see you smiling again.’

Both Coleen and Wayne have remained relatively quiet on social media since she accused Rebekah of selling private stories about her to the press last month – something Rebekah has adamantly denied.

Taking to Instagram, Coleen started a war with her former friend by writing: ‘There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge.

‘After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion.

‘To try and prove this, I came up with an idea. I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except ONE account.

‘Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did!’

She concluded: ‘Now I know for certain which account/individual it’s come from. I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account.’