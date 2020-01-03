Coronation Street’s Katie McGlynn forced to quit first role after soap

The actress who played Sinead Tinker has been left 'devastated' by a 'mystery illness'

Katie McGlynn only left Coronation Street just before Christmas, but she’s already been forced to quit her first role since leaving the ITV soap due to a “mystery illness”.

Katie had gone from playing Sinead Tinker on Corrie to playing Tinkerbell in Peter Pan.

But she’s been left “devastated” by the doctors’ decision she should finish her run in the Northwich panto early, having been taken ill shortly before the evening performance on December 28, and her understudy will be completing the rest of the run.

Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed: “Katie fell ill during one of the panto’s performances last weekend. It was thought that she would make a full recovery in time to perform the production’s final run of shows – but it has just been revealed that Katie still isn’t well enough to return.

“She had complained about feeling tired earlier in the panto’s run.”

Katie previously said she had taken on the role of Tinkerbell as “light relief” after the harrowing cancer storyline she had as Sinead on Corrie.

And she informed her Instagram followers of the decision to quit, posting: “Absolutely gutted but on doctors advice I’ve had to take the final week out of panto as I’m unwell. I’ve loved my time as Tinkerbell.

“I’m so sorry to everyone who has booked tickets, but you’ll still have a fab time with the rest of Peter Panto.”

A spokesman for the Northwich Panto also posted a statement on Facebook confirming the news.

It read: “Katie McGlynn took poorly shortly before the evening performance on December 28.

“She is still recuperating and the doctors’ advice is for her to continue to rest.

“As such she will not be returning for the final performances and the role of Tinker bell will be played by an understudy for the last four shows.”