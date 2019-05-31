Corrie star James Burrows welcomes baby girl with girlfriend Sophie

Adorable news!

Coronation Street actor James Burrows has revealed he and girlfriend Sophie Coates have welcomed a baby daughter.

The 27-year-old who portrays the character of Ali Neeson on the ITV soap announced he and Sophie were expecting their first child earlier this year in the form of a sweet ultrasound snap.

Now the cobbles actor has confirmed that his little one has made an appearance, telling fans he and Sophie were enjoying some ‘baby free’ on social media.

Giving a nod to the fact that the tot had been born, James penned: ‘Out with my beautiful girlfriend @sophie_coates baby free for a few hours while nana and grandad look after her #happyness,’ beside a snap in which he can be seen snuggling up to his beau.

Fans of the soap star were quick to shower the couple with words of congratulations, with one swooning: ‘Aww Congratulations to you both 💖👶🏻🍼,’ and another commenting: ‘Awww you two are just so adorable together. How can you be so cute?! ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Best couple in the world, fact!’

Sophie and James have been together for three years but were forced to put their wedding plans on standby when she fell pregnant, just a month after they began trying for a baby.

Detailing how he never got round to popping the question, James explained: ‘I’d liked to have got engaged before now.’

Speaking to OK! magazine he continued: ‘I was going to ask Sophie in Australia when we were visiting my family last November but then we found out we were expecting.

‘We’d only recently said we’d properly start trying. And a month later we fell pregnant.’

James went on to reveal that his fellow Corrie star Kym Marsh was the first person he broke the good news to, saying: ‘She got really excited and gave me a massive hug and said I’d be a great dad.’