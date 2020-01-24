Courteney Cox has shared an unseen snap of her Friends co-stars as she reminisce about the last ever episode of the popular US sitcom as she marks it's 16th anniversary.

Courteney Cox has been sending fans of the show wild for the reunion of Jennifer Aniston, Matt le Blanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow – especially after co-star Jen joined Instagram for the first time and uploaded a new snap of her with the full cast.

And ever since, momentum has been gathering over a return of the show and this latest snap has brought back all the memories for fans and even the stars themselves.

Courteney’s unseen snap shows them all sat around a table enjoying a meal together, and she captioned it, ‘The Last Supper’ before taping “The Last One” on Jan 23, 2004. #tbt #friends.’

Jen commented with three crying emojis, while Lisa wrote ‘Awwww’ and added a wow face, hearts and a donut.

One fan wrote, ‘Stop teasing us and make this sh*t happen again.’ Another put, ‘I still get emotional watching it,’ and a third pointed out, ‘You can literally see the heartache in this pic.’

The one where they reunited?

And fans will have to wait a little longer for any kind of reunion after Jennifer, who played Rachel Greene in the show, told Ellen Degeneres that the cast are up for reuniting.

She said, “We would love for there to be something but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working together on something.”

Filming Friends…

But HBO Max, where the sitcom is set to air, has revealed that the reunion is “still a maybe.”

According to Fox News, Kevin Reilly, HBO Max’s chief content officer, revealed, ‘There’s interest all the way around, and yet we can’t seem to quite get that interest all aligned to push the button on it.

‘So today, unfortunately, it’s still a maybe.’

In that case, keep the throwbacks coming…