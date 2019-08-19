Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas announces engagement

Cressida Bonas has announced her engagement.

The British model and actress, who used to date Prince Harry, has revealed that she is engaged to current boyfriend Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

The engaged couple happily showed off their exciting news on social media.

Confirming the news on Harry’s Instagram page, the happy couple shared a sweet photo of themselves sharing an embrace while enjoying a day outdoors in a field.

The selfie showed the duo in a casual get-up, with Cressida wearing a grey vest and Harry in a grey t-shirt, blue sweatshirt and a baseball hat.

In the sweet announcement photo Cressida is showing off her dazzling diamond engagement ring while she rests her freshly manicured had on her new fiancé’s shoulder.

Harry, who works in property development at Savills and is the son of Marchioness Clare Mountbatten of Milford Haven, captioned the adorable snap ‘We getting married 😁’.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

The couple are said to have been in a relationship together ever since the theatre actress split from Prince Harry back in 2014.

Cressida and Harry were reportedly introduced to each other by the royal’s cousin Princess Eugenie and started dating in 2012 before going their separate ways two years later.

However, the Cressida is still thought to be on good terms with the popular royal, having attended his wedding last year to Meghan Markle. She was also a guest at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding last October.

Cressida, who is a successful theatre actress and has appeared in productions of Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie and F.Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, told BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s House back in 2017 that she finds that she ends up being ‘pigeon-holed’ because of her connections to the royal family.

‘It’s incredibly frustrating, especially in the industry that I’m in,’ she said. ‘But you know, it is the way it is. It’s about making a stand and saying, ‘No, this is who I am and this is what I want to do.’’

Congratulations to the happy couple!