Chez is a joker

Since his stint in the 2019 Love Island villa, pro dancer Curtis Pritchard has rocketed to fame.

Since landing fourth place on the iconic ITV dating show, the ballroom expert has been landing heaps more amazing TV gigs.

The 23-year-old, who found romance in the villa with fiery Irish bombshell Maura Higgins, is set to appear as a dance coach in the upcoming UK series of Ru Paul’s Drag Race alongside his Strictly Come Dancing star brother, AJ.

He’s also nabbed himself the role of Dick Wittington in a big bucks pantomime deal.

But most exctingly, Curtis is set to star alongside some massive showbiz names as he joins the BBC’s The Greatest Dancer later this year- including pop princess Cheryl.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the 36-year-old shared a sensationally sexy snap as she posed on set of the dance contest.

Leaning against the wall and sporting a pair of skin tight PVC trousers and a pair of pink fluffy heels, the former Girls Aloud star pouted for the camera.

If you look closely, you can spot Curtis in the background of the photo, getting his hair prepped and preened for his screen time.

Captioning the snap, Cheryl flirtily joked: ‘Oh hi Curtis 🙋🏻♀ don’t mind me.’

Having spotted the mega famous Islander in the picture, followers quickly pointed him out, saying: ‘Is that Curtis in the background? 😂,’ while another was seeming jealous of his position, adding: ‘Lucky sod.’

Of course, hundreds of Cheryl’s loyal fans took to the comment section to swoon over their idol in the sizzling upload.

One follower gushed: ‘This outfit thooooo😍😍😍 JHEEEZE,’ while a second chipped in: ‘I’ve never known anyone so BEAUTIFUL IN MY LIFE. 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️.’