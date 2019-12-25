Curtis Pritchard reveals he hasn’t seen girlfriend Maura Higgins for a ‘little bit’

Seems like it's a busy time for these two...

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins have been one of the most loved up couples to come out of the villa this year, but it seems like their busy schedules are getting in the way of them spending time together.

Speaking on Lorraine earlier this week, Curtis revealed the two haven’t seen each other in a little bit because they’re so busy.

He said, “We are quite busy. It means we haven’t had time to spend with everyone, like Maura.

“I haven’t seen Maura for a little bit.”

Thankfully the two are making it work thanks to technology, as keep in touch regularly.

“We’re lucky in these days, we have mobile phones. We can stay in contact with each other”, he added.

Jokingly, he also said, “I think I have a day off in March next year”, but his brother AJ corrected him, “I think it’s more towards April.”

While Curtis is busy with a panto in High Wycombe, Maura is busy preparing for the 2020 series of Dancing on Ice.

The pair confirmed they wouldn’t be seeing each other during the festive period, as Curtis only has one day off, so he’ll be spending it with his brother and parents.

Curtis said last month, “He [AJ] will in Dunstable which is only half an hour away from me so we can spend it together and get Mum and Dad down to us.”

He also revealed at the time that he could only see Maura one day a week, because of their schedules.

“At the moment I am only visiting Maura once a week anyway because of our work schedules. I have been training for my boxing and Maura has been training for Dancing On Ice, so we are opposite ends of the country at the moment”, he said.