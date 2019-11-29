They're not spending this huge event together

Love Island beaus Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins are one of the only remaining couples still standing from the 2019 series of the ITV dating show.

The pair came in third place following a summer of love in the programme’s iconic Spanish villa, just behind winners Amber Gill and Greg O’shea and Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury.

While Greg and Amber called time on their romance just weeks after the show ended, Irish beauty Maura and pro dancer Curtis are still going strong, it seems.

But, the loved up pair are planning to skip one big relationship milestone.

For many couples, spending the festive period together is the epitome of romance, but Maura and Curtis will be spending Christmas day apart this year.

Busy panto performer Curtis is hoping to spend the big day with his brother, Strictly Come Dancing star, AJ.

“I will be doing panto in High Wycombe from the December 2 until January 5,” Curtis told The Sun.

“I have Christmas day off and AJ does too.

“He will in Dunstable which is only half an hour away from me so we can spend it together and get Mum and Dad down to us.”

He also explained that while their busy schedules mean they rarely see one another.

“At the moment I am only visiting Maura once a week anyway because of our work schedules. I have been training for my boxing and Maura has been training for Dancing On Ice, so we are opposite ends of the country at the moment.”