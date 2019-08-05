Curtis doesn't like to put labels on things

Love Island star Curtis Pritchard has revealed he wouldn’t rule out a relationship with somebody of the same sex.

The professional ballroom dancer, who found a spark on the ITV dating show with stunning grid girl, Maura Higgins, has also claimed that he doesn’t like to put ‘labels’ on his romantic connections.

He said: ‘I’ve been with women and I’m with a woman now. You can never put a label on anything. It’s a cliche to say, but love is blind. I can never ever say what will happen in the future. I wouldn’t rule anything out.’

The hunky dancing expert also confessed that his and fiery Irish girl Maura’s relationship is hotting up in the bedroom, despite the fact he rejected her sexual advances during their time in the villa.

Speaking to The Sun, he spilled: ‘It was worth the wait. I’m glad we did it away from the cameras, but that’s all I’ll say, as a gentleman never kisses and tells.

‘I never felt pressured to have sex on TV. I didn’t want to show off Maura to the world. I was absolutely fine talking about sex, but actually performing it in front of people was next-level stuff.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘Maura understood that and said we were lucky that I have a strong willpower. At times you did want to let go under the covers, so I had to remind myself that there were cameras on us.

‘It’s human instinct, it’s natural — we’re put on this planet to reproduce, it’s part of us. It was hard not to do it.’

Curtis spent his earlier days in the villa coupled up with air hostess, Amy Hart, and even made her his ‘half-girlfriend’.

The relationship seemed to be going from strength to strength, until the Casa Amor challenge saw Curtis have his head turned by stunning Essex model, Jourdan.

After dumping blonde beauty Amy and leaving her heartbroken, Curtis sought help from the programme’s psychological support team.

‘As well as going to the boys for advice and help, I went to the welfare team throughout the villa.

‘It was good to be able to talk to somebody off mic and get your feelings out and off my chest. It really helped me, especially those days during my split from Amy.’