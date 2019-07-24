We didn't expect this

It has been announced that Love Island star Curtis Pritchard is set to star in the upcoming series of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK.

The USA drag competition is coming to for its first season later this year and it will feature an unlikely face.

The pro ballroom dancer, who is currently living in the iconic Love Island villa will appear alongside his fellow dance expert brother, AJ Pritchard when the British version of the smash hit programme hits our screens.

News that the boogying bros will be part of the series as special guests was announced today on the show’s Instagram account.

The post read: ‘Attn #loveisland + #strictly fans: Ballroom kings AJ and Curtis Pritchard will be sashaying into the #DragRaceUK werk room as special guests! @curtispritchard12 @aj11ace⁠.’

Meanwhile, the exciting info was confirmed to Curtis’ own fans, with a snap of him and Strictly Come Dancing star AJ posing beside Drag Race judge, Michelle Visage being posted to his social media accounts.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

The photo was captioned: ‘”You betta werk!” So excited to tell you that Curtis & @aj11ace are part of the all new BBC3 Rupaul UK as the dance coaches and choreographers for series 1.

‘This show is iconic around the world and to be part something so special is an honour for both brothers. Curtis & AJ shot this earlier this year and can’t wait for you to all see what they did with the Queens.

‘Coming to @bbcthree this Autumn, make sure you tune in to see @rupaulofficial crown the UK’s First Drag Superstar!’

Dozens of the reality star’s fans were left seriously excited by the announcement, with one commenting: ‘OMG I can’t wait 😍 going to be the best 🙌,’ while another piped up to add: ‘Ayyyyy I’m so excited 💗.’

Meanwhile a third excitedly chipped in: ‘OMG YESS DRAG RACE UK IS GONNA BE FIERCE 🔥🔥🔥.’

Looks like Curtis will be on our screens long after Love Island ends after all!