Dan has said sorry for his 'mistakes'

Dan Osborne has publicly apologised to his wife Jacqueline Jossa after he was accused of cheating on her in a series of scandals.

Now, the former TOWIE star has shared a tribute to the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner, saying how sorry he is for the mistakes he has made.

Fitness pro Dan has claimed he is now hoping to focus on the future for him, Jacqueline and their daughters, Ella and Mia.

Taking to Twitter to post the grovelling reaction to recent claims he cheated on EastEnders actress Jac with Love Island star Gabby Allen, he penned, ‘So after weeks, months, years of constant articles and rumours, some true, some very untrue. I want to publicly say, I know I have made mistakes, we all do as humans, but I’ve made some that have almost cost me my family.

‘I have seriously learnt from these massively, so I want to publicly apologise to my beautiful wife and my family for the mistakes I’ve mad.

‘I am the luckiest man in the world to have what I have with Jacqueline and my three incredible children and I will spend the rest of my life being the best husband and dad that I can be.

‘Jac, myself and our families are excited for the future, one filled with love and happiness together. We truly appreciate everyone that has supported us a couple, we are ending this year stronger than ever.’

During Jac’s recent stint in the jungle, Dan was also accused of having a threesome with models Chloe Ayling and Natalie Nunn.

Speaking about the cheating claims with Lorraine Kelly yesterday, Jacqueline seemed determined to put it all behind her for the sake of her relationship with Dan.

“To be honest, I want to hit a restart button,” she said.

“It’s been two years of me basically giving him hell and it’s not like he’s got away lightly at all.

“He knows he’s done wrong, he knows he’s done a lot wrong.”