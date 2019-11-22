Jac has been struggling

Dan Osborne has spoken out after his I’m A Celebrity star wife Jacqueline Jossa was seen breaking down in floods of tears last night.

The former EastEnders actress was in floods of tears while laying in her sleeping bag as she realised how far away she was from Dan and their daughters, Ella, four, and Mia, one.

Getting honest about her meltdown, soap star admitted, “I just woke up feeling a bit like ‘mmmm’ when you’re just looking up at pure Jungle and you think ‘wow, I’m so far away from home’.

“The thing is, everyone is missing their families, I just feel like it’s too soon to be crying missing your family…and we all smell so bad, we just stink, I stink, the smelliest I’ve ever been in my life.”

Having watched Jac sobbing on screen, ex TOWIE hunk Dan took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

“Obviously it’s horrible seeing Jac upset because she’s missing the girls, I knew she would miss the girls. But she will be fine, she will get on with it,” he said.

“Talking about it probably helps, it’s nice that she’s got people in there that she can talk to about the kids and share some nice memories with them.”

Despite reassuring Jac’s fans that he has faith in her to stay strong, Dan has revealed he is going to fly out to Australia in support of his wife.

He told The Sun, “I’ll be going out there though, not to go into the jungle but to support Jac.”

When asked if he was worried about being forced to take on a gruelling bush tucker trial, he continued, “Yeah, yeah, but I’d do it. I guess it depends on what it is.”