Ian 'H' Watkins from Steps has also been hinted at

Dancing On Ice is coming back to our screens very soon, and the ITV bosses have started heavily hinting at the lineup, with some pictures making it very obvious who will be skating this year.

The first picture shared was of the back of someone’s head, showing off their distinctive afro hair, adding, ‘Big hair, don’t care? We wonder who this celeb will be taking to the ice very soon…’

Fans were quick to guess it was Diversity star Perri Kiely, although that could get awkward as his pal and dance co-star Ashley Banjo is a judge on Dancing On Ice.

Then, a picture of a man wearing a checked suit, and pointing to a Bushtucker trial star in his jacket pocket was shared.

Noticing the ginger chest hair on show, lots of people quickly worked out it was I’m A Celebrity star Joe Swash.

Another picture was later shared of a man’s jawline with a microphone worn, along with the caption, ‘We can’t wait to see what routines this celeb can do on the ice…’

Dancing On Ice fans immediately guessed it was Ian Watkins AKA H from Steps, with one saying he wouldn’t be as good as his bandmate Lisa Scott-Lee who competed in the ice skating show back in 2007.

The most recent picture shared has been of a girl’s very glossed lips and brunette locks, and fans knew it was Maura Higgins from Love Island straight away.

There has also been a picture of a hand holding a football, but no one seems to have guessed who it is just yet.

However, with Lionesses star Alex Scott taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year, it could very well be a female footballer.