Dancing On Ice is soon to return

Chat show host Trisha Goddard was announced at the eleventh celebrity set to compete in the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice this morning.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the 61-year-old telly star confirmed that she is in the official line up of the figure skating competition which is set to return after Christmas.

Opening up about the ‘funny’ situation that landed her a spot on the smash hit programme, Trisha explained that it was the result of an encounter during a drunken night out.

She said: ‘It’s a very funny story as to why I signed up. I was invited to soiree in New York and there was one American guy there, he said, “I was a pro on Dancing On Ice” and I wanted to skill up.

‘I roller blade, so I’m arranging that with him after a few bevvies, and I take a selfie with him saying “I’d do DOI with this guy!

‘The next morning I got a call [from TV bosses]! The hangover hadn’t even cleared!’

The fitness fanatic went on to add that despite her upcoming skating venture, she has never had the urge to take part in BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, because to her ‘the whole thing about dancing is freedom.’

Explaining her you-only-live-once attitude behind the decision to take on the icy challenge, she added: ‘I love physical stuff. Every day I bike ride, I weight train, I love any physical thing. I learnt to ski at 37, I learnt to roller blade at 42. I’m 62 in December. I thought “Why not?”’