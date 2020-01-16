Dani Dyer reveals lovely news as she announces exciting project

Dani Dyer has revealed lovely news.

The former Love Island winner has announced that she has collaborated with leading lip balm brand Vaseline to launch a range of exciting new products.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality star shared a gorgeous snap showing off her signature pout, which had been nourished and made up with her new Vaseline products.

Sharing the news with her nearly three and a half million followers, ‘Can’t believe it.

‘I am so excited to announce I’ve been working with the amazing team @vaselineuk to bring you and your tribe the #VaselineWithLovex Lip Range 💖💋 You can always rely on your girls to help you feel your best self! 🥰

‘The range is available now @Superdrug #SayItWithLovex #Vaseline #ad’.

Dani also shared a snap of the three unique products, all of which come in adorable candy-coloured packaging.

First up are the two Glossy Lip Shots, which moisturises lips while leaving a clear shine finish with the non-sticky gloss.

Enriched with natural oils, the gloss will make lips pop even when you’re having a makeup-free day.

Plus it comes in a sweet Candy Floss flavour or a Tropical Sorbet option, so you can have the delicate scent all day.

And last but definitely not least is the Satin Lip Balm, which gives lips a soft, matte finish in a Sweet Cherry flavour.

‘Meet your new beauty must-haves, perfect for day or night! 💋,’ wrote Vaseline. ‘Inspired by the power of your friends to help you feel your best self, the range celebrates the beauty we see in our tribe’.

Fans and friends were loving the look of the range, taking to Instagram to compliment and congratulate Dani.

‘Lush 😍😍🙌🙌 well done !! 🤩,’ wrote fellow islander Lucie Donlan, while another follower commented, ‘Amazing dan!!!! Go girl , juicy lips 😘😘❤️ xxxx 👄’.

Many also asked which product Dani was wearing in the photo that she shared, raving that they love the look of the budget lip products.

The range is available on Superdrug’s website and already sold out once online! However the glosses are back while stocks last and are currently on an introductory offer where shoppers can save up to a third on the products.

Or hit the shops on Monday to see the full line in person!