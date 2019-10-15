Aw!

Former Love Island winner Dani Dyer has spilled the beans on how she and her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence got together.

Dani and her ex boyfriend Jack Fincham seemed set for long term romance when they appeared to fall wildly in love during the 2018 series of Love Island, becoming immensely popular with viewers and going on to win the show.

But less than a year after exiting the iconic Spanish villa, the pair announced they had split.

Despite the failed Love Island romance, Dani has now found love again with Essex boy Sammy Kimmence.

Opening up on rumours that the businessman is her ex, Dani revealed how the pair came to be together.

“There was this whole thing that I was with him before but I was not with him before,” she told the Mirror during press for her new MTV show, True Love Or True Lies.

“I knew of him and maybe we had a little fling but he was never my boyfriend so this is the first time he’s been my boyfriend.”

Swooning over how smoothly the romance is going, Dani continued, “It’s going really, really well, he’s a good boy.

“I bumped into him, I’m not going to say too much because I’m bringing out an extra chapter of my book. It was a really weird time and yeah it was just mad, I can’t explain it.”

Baring all about her plans for the future with Sammy, Dani went on, “I always say or comment things and have a bit of a laugh if I’ve had a drink and I’ll say like, ‘Oh are you gong to marry me?’ and everyone’s like, ‘Dani demands marriage’.

“I’m not demanding anything, not yet, when it happens, it happens.”