Danny Dyer's daughter talks exclusively to CelebsNow about True Love or True Lies

Dani Dyer has revealed all about her new MTV show True Love or True Lies.

The former Love Island star is presenting the dating show, while her dad Danny Dyer is doing the voiceover.

The show sees eight couples enter a mansion in Malta, all competing to prove their love is real and win a large cash prize, but some of them are fake couples trying to steal the cash for themselves.

Every night the couples turn on each other at the Love Ceremony, where they reveal to Dani, and the other couples, whose love they think is a lie. The couple with the most votes leaves the Mansion – but not before revealing if they are Lovers, or if they are Liars. If they are liars, the prize fund increases by £10,000.

Speaking exclusively to CelebsNow, Dani has now confessed she found it really weird being in Caroline Flack‘s position, having been scared of her every time she entered the villa when she was in Love Island.

She said: “It felt a little bit like Love Island. I really thought that when I walked in every night, the contestants would be like, ‘Oh no, she’s here.’ and I didn’t want that!

“We used to get like that when Caroline would walk through the doors, she’d be like, ‘Hi guys,’ and we were like, ‘Great, something’s going to happen tonight,’ and I’ve become that!”

And Dani told us, like the contestants and the viewers at home, she had no idea which couples were fake either – and she got some of them completely wrong!

“I wasn’t confident at guessing all,” she said. “Initially I thought, maybe it’ll be easy and thought I’d guess, but I was really rooting for them all to be real.

“Every single couple is different so I couldn’t really compare, it was so difficult. Plus I really got to know them, I really did. You end up getting such a natural bond.”

*True Love or True Lies is on MTV every weekday at 9pm