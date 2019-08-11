We hear the sound of wedding bells!

Dani Dyer has dropped the biggest clue yet that she and boyfriend Sammy Kimmence could be heading for the altar very soon.

The Love Island winner actually proposed to Sammy on Instagram after he shared a romantic snap of them kissing.

Taking to the comment section, Dani had no qualms about asking her beau to marry her, writing: ‘Can you marry me now?’

Accepting the proposal, Sammy posted a ring emoji, replying: ‘Oh alright then.’ Eek!

While Danni’s proposal probably wasn’t as genuine as her fans hoped – although it is a pretty big hint that she hopes to tie the knot with Sammy one day – it does come after her ex Jack Fincham admitted he wasn’t sure if he was actually in love with Dani.

During an episode of Celebs Go Dating, this week, the 28-year-old broke his silence on his turbulent love life.

Speaking to dating agents Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson about whether he’s ever been in love, the dazzling toothed reality star confessed: ‘I don’t know now.’

Dishing the details on his fling with former barmaid Dani, 23, he spilled: ‘If we had lived in Love Island forever, we’d have been fine. We rushed it straight away, we moved in together. I did want to [move in with her] but I wish we had waited.

’I’m not a bitter person. Oh, 100 per cent I’m over Dani and now I want to go and meet someone. I’ve missed out on so much dating. I haven’t done it on over a year.’

Jack left fans of the telly twosome gutted when he confirmed their split on social media back in April 2019.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, he penned: ‘There is no easy way to say this and it isn’t going to be an easy time but me an Dani are not in a relationship anymore.

‘That’s all I have to say, a break up is hard enough as it is for both of us let alone in the public eye so I hope everyone is considerate and understands this. X’