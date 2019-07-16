The Harry Potter star was shocked by the discovery

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe was moved to tears during filming for the newest series of the BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? after reading a suicide note written by his great grandfather.

During his appearance on the ancestry tracing show, the film star learnt that his relative as left in poverty after a robbery at the family’s Hatton Garden jewellery business in 1936.

It is revealed that the shop in central London had £250,000 stolen from the premises.

However, when his great grandfather reported the crime to the police, they responded by accusing the Jewish businessman of faking the crime so he could claim insurance.

Unable to take care of himself or his family after the crime, he took his own life aged 42.

In the trailer for the episode, set to air later this month on July 22, Daniel is also seen discovering a photograph of his great great grandfather who bears a spooky resemblance to him.

Speaking out on the emotional uncovering, the 29-year-old actor said: ‘Everything he had worked for and that his father had worked for, has sort of been destroyed.

‘You want to just reach into the past and just go “whatever you’re going through, you have so much to offer the people who are around you still . . . you have so much to give to them. And, they still would all have loved you”.’

The upcoming series of Who Do You Think You Are? is also set to look into the past of comedian Jack Whitehall and his father Michael, actress Kate Winslet and even Sharon Osborne.