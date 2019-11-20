Congratulations are in order!

Danielle Armstrong has revealed that she’s expecting a baby girl with her childhood sweetheart boyfriend.

The couple made the announcement at a lavish gender reveal party, surrounded by their friends and family.

Former TOWIE star Danielle’s close friend Ferne McCann was at the bash, and was clearly delighted to find out that her own daughter, Sunday, two, will have a little play mate.

Danielle has known Tom for 22 years, starting out as friends, and they announced that they’re expecting their first child together in a sweet Instagram post after just a few months of dating.

Danielle, who is due in May 2020, wrote alongside snaps of them holding their scan photo, “The best part of us will be you.”

The star went public with her new man back in September, sharing a picture of them hugging and writing on Instagram, “Life has a funny way of working out just when I decided to give up on love my friend of 22 years swept me off my feet.

“You don’t find love it finds you, it’s got a little a to do with destiny & fate, and what’s written in the stars.”

Danielle joins a string of fellow former TOWIE stars who announced their pregnancies this year; including Lucy Mecklenburgh, Lydia Bright and Chloe Lewis.

Thanking fans for their support, Danielle, who split from her boyfriend of two and a half years, Daniel Spiller in August, recently took to her Instagram stories to say, “I’m so excited. I just want to say thank you to everyone who has been sending me messages.

“I’m actually a little bit overwhelmed to be honest and my phone hasn’t stopped.

“I just wanted to say thank-you. Very exciting times.”

Congratulations, guys!