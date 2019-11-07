Danielle Armstrong is expecting her first child.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star took to her social media to announce that she is pregnant with her first baby after finding love with her “best friend”.

Taking to her Instagram page to announce the exciting news, the TV star posted an image with four adorable polaroid snaps of her and her dad-to-be boyfriend, whose name she hasn’t made public.

In one of the sweet selfie pictures, the excited pair are holding up a baby scan photo.

Danielle captioned the happy post, ‘The Best Part Of Us Will Be You 👶🏼💗💙’.

Fans and friends rushed to congratulate the star, with the post quickly raking up thousands of congratulatory comments and nearly 300,000 likes.

Fellow TOWIE star and close friend Ferne McCann, who is mum to two-year-old Sunday, immediately expressed her excitement at the announcement writing, ‘I am so so so bloody excited!!!!! 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁’ and ‘💗💙💗💙💗💙💗💙💗👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼 May 2020 can’t come sooner’.

Other stars of the show also commented, including Kate Ferdinand, Jess Wright, Mario Falcone, Chloe Sims and Chloe Meadows, who wrote, ‘Amazing news ❤️ congratulations xxxx’, ‘Best news ever ☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️💖💖💖💖💖💖 so happy for you love you 🎉❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’, ‘Congratulations 🙌🏽’, ‘Aww congratulations puss 💗💗💗💗 so happy for you 👏🏻👏🏻💗💗💗’ and ‘Congratulations so happy for you! ❤️’.

Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo, who welcomed his first child earlier this year with wife Francesca, also left his congratulations, writing, ‘🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️ Best thing in the world Dan! Congratulations to you two xxx’.

Danielle’s exciting news comes just months after she confirmed her romance with her now boyfriend.

Going public with her unnamed partner, the mum-to-be posted a series of snaps to her Instagram page back in September, revealing that she had found love with a childhood friend just weeks after splitting from ex-boyfriend Daniel Spiller after two and a half years.

‘Life has a funny way of working out,’ she captioned her gushing post, ‘just when I decided to give up on love my friend of 22 years swept me off my feet.

‘You don’t find love it finds you, it’s got a little a to do with destiny & fate, and what’s written in the stars ✨ ☺️💫😍 #mybestfriend #love #happiness’.

Big congrats to Danielle and her boyfriend on their exciting news!