Danielle announced this week she is expecting her first baby

Danielle Armstrong has unveiled a dramatic hair transformation following her baby news.

The TOWIE star announced earlier this week that she is expecting her first baby after finding love with her “best friend”.

And with a new chapter about to start in her life, it seems the expectant mum was ready for another change – and chopped her hair off!

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Danielle looked stunning as she revealed the results of her fresh new ‘do.

The 31-year-old has gone from long, straight hair to a short bob that sits just below her chin. She has also lightened her honey tones to a more dramatic icy blonde and opted for beachy waves.

Explaining her new style, she said: ‘Hi guys, so I have gone for the chop, what does everyone think?

‘I just wanted something new because I felt like I was getting a bit boring with my hair and I don’t suit long hair at all as much as I see so many girls with beautiful long locks it just doesn’t suit my shape face.

‘I have quiet a square jawline and high cheekbones. So I always feel like when I have long hair it doesn’t suit me so short hair works for me.’

She added: ‘I have never had it this short and I just want to say a massive thank you to two people; Alex because she created this lovely blonde. I wanted to go a bit blonder and she cut it last night.

‘I was literally thinking, “oh my god” as I saw all my hair falling but I much prefer it, it’s much thicker!’

Danielle revealed on Thursday that she is pregnant with her first child. Taking to her Instagram page to announce the exciting news, the TV star posted an image with four adorable polaroid snaps of her and her dad-to-be boyfriend, whose name she hasn’t made public.

In one of the sweet selfie pictures, the excited pair are holding up a baby scan photo.

Danielle captioned the happy post, ‘The Best Part Of Us Will Be You 👶🏼💗💙’.

Danielle’s exciting news comes just months after she confirmed her romance with her now boyfriend.

Going public with her unnamed partner, the mum-to-be posted a series of snaps to her Instagram page back in September, revealing that she had found love with a childhood friend just weeks after splitting from ex-boyfriend Daniel Spiller after two and a half years.