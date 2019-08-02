TOWIE’s Danielle Armstrong has split from her boyfriend after two and a half years.

The TOWIE star has been spotted on holiday in Marbella after ending her relationship with ex-boyfriend Daniel Spiller.

The 31-year-old has been seen enjoying the sun in the trendy Spanish resort with best friend TOWIE’s Ferne McCann and her one-year-old daughter Sunday.

According to The Sun, Danielle and Daniel parted ways romantically around six weeks ago, giving the reason that they had started to become ‘more friends’ than lovers.

A source told The Sun Online: ‘It was becoming a friend relationship and a business partnership rather than a loving one and after a heart to heart they just both decided to call it a day.

‘They will still work together and obviously stay friends but it just wasn’t meant to be for them both.’

It’s been a tough year for Caitlin, after she lost best friend Samantha Brandon to cancer last summer and decided to raise awareness this summer with a charitable cause.

Appearing on Loose Women to discuss the project and the difficult loss, the reality star said: ‘We were friends since we were 10. Our families are so close.

‘But to be 29 and taken away from us.’

Welling up, the TV star explained that she had signed up to The All New Full Monty charity strip, which involved a group of celebs raising awareness for the illness.

‘I’m sorry,’ she said, holding back tears, ‘it is just every time I see her face. Beautiful girl.’

She also revealed that Samantha’s parents were in the audience watching the show, admitting that she struggled to make eye contact with the pair without crying.

Speaking about the show she said: ‘When I got asked to do this show, not only people get to see Sammy but also we can raise awareness.’