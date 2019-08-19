Danielle Lloyd has confirmed that she will go ahead with using gender selection for her next baby.

The former glamour model and pageant queen has admitted that she will go ahead with using the gender selection process despite the fact that she had a miscarriage just weeks ago.

The 35-year-old is already mum to four sons – nine-year-old Archie, eight year-old Harry and six-year-old George from her relationship with footballer Jamie O’Hara, and nearly two-year-old Ronnie who she welcomed back in 2017 with current husband Michael O’Neill.

However, she has previously been vocal about her desire to have a baby girl and has now announced that she will go to extreme lengths to do so, confirming that she will head to Dubai to undergo the process, which is illegal here in the UK.

Earlier this week, she said to Good Morning Britain that her sons keep asking her for a baby sister.

‘Obviously it’s quite difficult to explain to them so I say ‘You’ll just have to wait for the stork to bring the baby and see if it brings a girl’,’ she said.

‘For me, I’ve got such a close bond with my mum, I want that bond as well with a daughter,’ she continued.

‘I’m not ungrateful that I’ve got four boys, I love them and they’re amazing and I’m so glad I was able to have four boys but there’s just something inside me that makes me want to have a daughter.

‘I don’t mind if she’s a tomboy,’ she continued, adding: ‘it’s just that thing about having a girl. I think girls are so much closer to their mums.’

The mum-of-four appeared on the morning show alongside former The Apprentice star Jessica Cunningham, who also has four children, to debate the subject.

Explaining that she feels happy with her decision, Danielle said: ‘It’s not harming anyone, it’s my decision, it’s my life, why does anyone care what I’m doing?’