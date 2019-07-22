Danielle Lloyd reveals she suffered a miscarriage after trying for fifth child

The heartbroken model informed her 558,000 followers of the tragic news on Sunday

Heartbroken Danielle Lloyd has revealed she suffered a miscarriage after trying for her fifth child.

The former WAG, 35, told her 558,000 followers of the tragic news on Sunday.

‘I may have held you in my womb for a moment, but I will hold you in my heart forever,’ she shared along with a broken heart emoji.

She also thanked her followers for their messages in a post shared on her Instagram Stories.

Danielle wrote, ‘Thank you all for your lovely messages. Means so much to me and @gint1986.’

Danielle and husband Michael O’Neill, who wed in a lavish ceremony in Dubai earlier this year, welcomed their first child together – son Ronnie – in September 2017.

Speaking last year, Danielle told CelebsNow she couldn’t wait to add to her brood again.

‘I think all the while a woman feels like she could add to her family and care for another baby,’ she said.

Danielle is also mum to Archie, eight, Harry, seven, and George, six, from her relationship with ex-husband Jamie O’Hara.

The model and electrician Michael exchanged vows in front of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah.

‘It feels like happy ever after for me as I’ve been through hard times,’ she told OK! Magazine following the special day.

‘I’ve had wedding blues because it was so perfect – I’ve been bursting into tears every day!’

She also gushed over Michael, adding: ‘It feels normal and we have trust – this relationship is so different to anything I’ve had before, it’s forever.’

Sands (stillbirth and neonatal death charity) supports anyone affected by the death of a baby. Call their Freephone helpline on 0808 164 3332, email: helpline@sands.org.uk or visit: www.sands.org.uk