Danielle Lloyd hits out at Rebekah Vardy following Coleen Rooney row

Danielle Lloyd has hit out at Rebekah Vardy.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star has hit out at Rebekah Vardy, following the ex I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here contestant’s row with Coleen Rooney.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning earlier this week, the model said that she has had “similar run-ins” with the mum-of-two, who is married to Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy.

Speaking to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield she said that she wasn’t surprised by the row that has erupted this week between Rebekah and Colleen, because of the former’s reputation.

“I wasn’t shocked, because I’ve had run-ins with Rebekah before over similar things.”

However, expectant mum Rebekah took to Twitter to defend herself, writing, ‘Danielle Lloyd making false claims on @thismorning that we have had ‘similar run-ins’ is utter bollocks. She is just fuming that I ‘didn’t get Jamie recruiting’ for her like she asked me to…’.

And now the former Playboy model seems to have hit back at Rebekah again, taking to her Instagram with a cryptic comment.

Posting a snap of her posing in a mirror, Danielle wrote, ‘Don’t let negative people spoil your day 💫’.

Rebekah and Coleen’s row kicked off earlier this week when Coleen took to her Twitter page to accuse Rebekah of leaking private information about her to The Sun newspaper.

‘There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge,’ the mum-of-four wrote on her Twitter feed.

‘After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion.

‘To try and prove this, I came up with an idea,’ she continued. ‘I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram Stories except one account. (Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven’t had stories there for a while).

‘Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about basement flooding in my new house.

‘It’s been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to.’

Coleen then said that she had confirmed the Instagram account that the leak came from, as she ‘saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them’.

She then accused Rebekah Vardy of being responsible for the said account.