Danniella is hoping to help others with this big career step

Former EastEnders star Daniella Westbrook has announced she is in training to become a therapist after getting clean from cocaine.

The 45-year-old actress is currently in recovery after a stint in rehab, beating her addiction to the class A drug.

Now, the mum-of-two has revealed she is taking a huge career step in order to help others.

Speaking to Victoria Derbyshire, she revealed: ‘I think personally for me the only thing that’s going to stop me is keeping to the programme, helping others, helping the newcomer and getting involved with the treatment centre.

‘I’m hoping this September to start my therapist course so I can become a therapist.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Danniella, who attends AA every day and claims to feel the best she has in six years, continued to reveal she is trying for qualifications in social care and hopes to launch her own rehabilitation centre within the next year.

She explained: ‘There’s so many people out there crying out for it and young people as well.’

The telly star, who was diagnosed with womb cancer last year, went on to describe how her 22-year-old son, Kai Jenkins, stepped in to help her with her addictions, saying: ‘I tried to kill myself daily really through using and drinking alcohol and also on top of that I had the cancer diagnosis, which I just ignored for 12 months until my son gave up his house and moved in with me and was constantly on at me to see what I was doing with my life.’

She has since been given the all clear from the illness after having two tumours removed from her womb earlier this year.

Danniella previously admitted she would be taking 11 bags of cocaine a day if she could afford it, during an appearance on now-axed ITV programme, The Jeremy Kyle Show.

Following the show, Jeremy stepped in and sent Danniella to rehab.