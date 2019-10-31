Love Island’s Danny Williams breaks silence over split with Jourdan Riane

Danny Williams has spoken out about his split with Jourdan Riane.

The former Love Island star took to his Instagram page to make a statement about the end of the pair’s three-month relationship after they met on the ITV show earlier this year.

Sharing a snap of himself with his 593,000 followers, model Danny spoke out about the rumours surrounding the split, which was confirmed yesterday by Jourdan.

Defending himself against the cheating allegations that have been swirling around, Danny wrote, ‘In light of what’s been said about Jourdan and myself in the media at the moment, I would like to express that I am honestly devastated that this relationship has come to an end and it is a huge shame that we couldn’t make things work.

‘I would also like to make it crystal clear that I was 100% faithful to Jourdan, and this is genuinely not the reason why we have broken up, despite what has already been said. This is something that we felt was the right decision for the both of us.

‘I absolutely take accountability for my actions. I wasn’t perfect, I made mistakes which I’m sorry for. Jourdan gave it her all, so did I. Unfortunately things didn’t work out. We’re still very much civil.

‘I would like to say thank you to everyone who has been understanding of the situation, and who has personally supported us both through this difficult time.

‘My time spent with Jourdan was honestly one of my most happiest, and I would like to wish her the best moving forward.’

Danny and Jourdan got together in the Spanish villa after the latter joined the show when she entered the villa in the infamous and usually tumultuous Casa Amor week.

The pair were later voted off by the public but headed home as a couple before moving in together just two months later.

Jourdan took to her own Instagram page yesterday to confirm that the pair had gone their separate ways, writing, ‘I have to respect me first.

‘I genuinely had such a great time in my relationship and I don’t regret the decisions I’ve made as far as choosing to give someone a chance however, I have boundaries. In a relationship there are things I won’t tolerate. Lack of respect, disloyalty & dishonesty are amongst those things.’