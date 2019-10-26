Football legend David Beckham and Friends icon Courteney Cox left fans scratching their heads and asking, "seriously, what's happening here" as they posed up a storm in a hot tub together on Friday.

The duo looked pretty comfortable with each other in a montage of pictures shared by Courteney on Instagram – which turned out to be on the set of Modern Family, in which they’re both making cameos.

David, 44, and Courteney, 55, posed alongside Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet – who are both stars of the show.

While most Instagram users were blown away to have two such iconic stars together in one room, others poked fun at Courtney’s wandering hand as it innocently rested on David’s knee.

Making light of the situation, some fans jokingly mentioned David’s wife Victoria Beckham.” I see that hand Courtney. Victoria sees it too.”

Another chipped in, “If I was Victoria, I’d be fuming.”

While another, in awe, simply said, “In what realm does a gathering of these specific people happen? Lol.”

Even David seemed a little star struck by his new pal and shared a picture of him and Courteney hard at work. He captioned the shot, “Met a new FRIEND today at work @courteneycoxofficial #modernfamily”

And it didn’t take former Spice Girl, Victoria, long to prove she isn’t fuming at all about their blossoming friendship. If anything, she’s buzzing. “I can’t wait!!!!!!!!!!!” she enthusiastically commented on the Instagram post.

It’s not David’s first foray into acting after he was famously panned for his stint in King Arthur.

Lets hope this proves a little more successful!