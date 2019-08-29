David Beckham gets makeover from Elton John – and the results are HILARIOUS

WOW!

David Beckham and Elton John have certainly been enjoying their big European getaway together!

The former footballer is currently on a lavish holiday with Victoria and their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, not to mention their A-list pals Elton John and David Furnish.

While the celebrity jetsetters have busy living their best lives on Elton’s yacht cruising around the south of France, the Beckhams haven’t been shy in sharing their holiday antics with their social media followers.

We thought it couldn’t get any better than sun-soaked snaps with beautiful scenery, but the latest pic tops them all!

Victoria spared no time in posting a photo of her hubby’s brand new look – courtesy of Elton!

Donning sparkly purple sunglasses and an ornate shirt, David looked every inch the rocket man in the photo that has amassed over half a million likes in under 24 hours.

Gushing about how fabulous David looked with his new makeover, Victoria captioned the image: ‘This is everything!! #rocketman @eltonjohn@davidfurnish @davidbeckham 🚀’

Fans were loving the hilarious photo of the bedazzled Beckham, with one commenting: ‘You’ve been Elton Johned !😍’

Another wrote, ‘Best photo EVERRRRR 🤩💙’.

Wondering whether Victoria would let her husband be seen publicly in his new ensemble, a third Instagram user asked: ‘Victoria you’re not going to let him outside like that are you? 😂🔥🔥’

We certainly hope David goes public with his new look!

Fans have been treated to several envy-inducing photos of the Beckhams holiday with Elton and husband David.

Last week, we reported that David and Victoria were busy trolling each other on social media with cute comments about each other’s clothing choices.

We can’t get enough of them! Watch this space for more hilarious Beckham antics…