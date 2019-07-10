The Beckham family share adorable birthday tributes to ‘amazing little girl’ Harper

Awww!

David Beckham took to Instagram this morning to wish daughter, Harper Seven, a happy birthday.

In the sweet post, the footballing legend is cosying up to the youngest member of the Beckham clan as the father-daughter duo smile and share a kiss on the cheek.

Alongside the photos, the proud dad wrote: ‘What more can daddy say other than I love you so much little girl and please stop growing up.’

He added: ‘Happy Birthday to my pretty lady…Your smile melts all our hearts ❤️ #HarperSeven ❤️’

Of course, the phrase ‘pretty lady’ is a nod to David’s tattoo for his only daughter.

But 44-year-old David wasn’t the only Beckham to publicly mark Harper’s eighth birthday. Sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 14, also took to the photo-sharing site to wish their sister a happy birthday.

Photographer Brooklyn shared an adorable snap of Harper cuddling a sausage dog – perhaps a birthday present and the latest member of the Beckham family?!

While Cruz opted for a more candid photo, featuring Harper in pyjamas pretending to play an electric guitar.

Romeo followed in his dad’s footsteps by posting a picture of him hugging his sister on what appears to be the same day that the footballer’s pictures were taken.

Alongside the picture, the 16-year-old wrote: ‘Happy birthday to the best sister in the world I can’t believe you’re 8!!!! Love you so much and hope you have the best day ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️’.

Harper is certainly one very well-loved little girl and there’s no doubt she’ll be spoilt today!

Fashion mogul mum Victoria paid tribute to her ‘baby girl’ via Instagram stories, alongside wishing her brother, Christian Adams, a happy 40th birthday.

It looks like there will be celebrations all round at the Beckham/Adams households tonight!

Words by Ariana Longson.