David Beckham has sparked a debate among his Instagram followers as he defies critics by continuing to kiss daughter Harper on the lips - despite the backlash.

The former England footballer came under fire last year for kissing his daughter on the lips, but it’s clear the trolls haven’t affected the relationship David has with Harper, eight, as he defiantly posted a similar snap over the weekend.

David, 44, enjoyed a festive day out at the Natural History Museum with his youngest and captured the sweet moment with a selfie. He later shared the picture with his 59.4 million Instagram followers.

But, it was met with mixed reactions. “Um I don’t think that’s how you should kiss your daughter,” wrote one disgruntled online user.

Another said, “Shame on you for your behaviour with your daughter”.

While some slammed Becks, others praised the dad-of-four for being “the most loving and supportive” father.

“Can’t beat dad and daughter moments,” one fan wrote. While another said, “A child that has love has everything.”

A third defended the age-old tradition of kissing your children: “My dad always kissed me on the lips. Old fashioned British logic.”

David – who married Posh Spice in 1999 – has always had a close relationship with all of his children. And spoke previously about wanting to keep them grounded, despite brand Beckham’s huge success.

“We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children,” he explained.

“But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought, because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that.”

Living life in the global spotlight has its drawbacks. And David “feared” what that could do to their upbringing.

“Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor… I mean, the first day that you have kids, you constantly worry,” he confessed.

“It’s the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family.”

We think you’re doing a fab job!