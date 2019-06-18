The former footballer has refused to listen to the backlash

David Beckham has been pictured kissing his daughter Harper on lips the again despite being branded ‘creepy’ by Piers Morgan.

The Beckhams are currently in Seville, and Becks was seen spending some quality time with his seven-year-old daughter Harper and his sons on Father’s Day.

The family – including David’s wife Victoria – headed to a restaurant for dinner, and Becks was pictured kissing his little girl on the lips.

It’s not the first time David has done this, and he’s previously come under fire for it.

One of his most vocal critics is Piers, who blasted it as ‘weird’ and ‘creepy’, when David posted a sweet video on Instagram of him and Harper kissing.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, he said: ‘Why would a father kiss his daughter on the lips? Don’t get it. Creepy. Weird. Creepy.

‘No one does that. You post that to the world, but why?’

Susanna Reid defended David, saying: ‘Well, the interesting thing is, he came in for a lot of criticism when he posted a video like that a couple of years ago.

‘He’s obviously just doubled down and thought: “Well you know what that’s what I do.”‘

But Piers – who has three sons and a daughter – simply continued muttering: ‘Weird, weird, weird.’

Beckham previously hit headlines when he got trolled for kissing Harper on the lips during a day out ice-skating in London.

The former England star went onto defend his behaviour, insisting he shows love to all his kids – and insisted it’s normal.

He said: ‘I got actually criticised for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day. I kiss all my kids on the lips.

‘Brooklyn maybe not. Brooklyn’s 18, he might find that a little bit strange.

‘But I’m very affectionate with the kids. It’s how I was brought up and Victoria, and it’s how we are with our children.

‘We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and we’re very affectionate with them.’